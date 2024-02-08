State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $70,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.46. 638,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,150. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

