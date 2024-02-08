State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $84,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 211,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 125.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

