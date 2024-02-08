Secret (SIE) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $977.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00035087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007854 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00281497 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,041.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

