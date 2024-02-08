Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,811 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 367,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

