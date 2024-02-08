Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $514.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

