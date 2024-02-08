Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

