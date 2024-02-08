Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 8,100 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Gemsstock Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises about 5.0% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,908,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,919,877. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

