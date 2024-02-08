Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $459,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $857.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,564. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $859.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

