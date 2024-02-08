Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $387.25 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.64% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $387,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,452. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

