Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.37 and its 200-day moving average is $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

