Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE:VSTS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 3,431,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,973. Vestis has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vestis stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

