Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 459,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,769. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

