Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Oscar Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oscar Health Stock Up 25.1 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 8,849,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.