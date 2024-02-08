Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.560-2.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nintendo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nintendo

Nintendo Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 956,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,923. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 29.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.