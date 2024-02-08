Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 12,818,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

