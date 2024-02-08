Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.11. The stock had a trading volume of 447,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.44.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

