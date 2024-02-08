PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 765,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,679. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 137.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $211,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

