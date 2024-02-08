Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 440,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.