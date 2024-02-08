Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of WM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,879. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.