T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.90. 1,094,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

