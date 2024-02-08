National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 582,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

