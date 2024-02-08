Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 6,145,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,597. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,798,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

