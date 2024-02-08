Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 6,145,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,597. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,798,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Earnings History for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.