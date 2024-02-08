Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 0.7 %

MAT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 4,305,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Mattel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $60,820,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 292,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 813,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 676,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $11,527,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.