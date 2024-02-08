Choreo LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SDY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $122.95. 188,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.96.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
