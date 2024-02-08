Choreo LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $122.95. 188,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.