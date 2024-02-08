Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

