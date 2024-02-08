AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($169.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.95 ($149.12).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 667 ($8.36) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,823 ($123.14). 5,136,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,761. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,700 ($121.60) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is £106.04. The company has a market cap of £152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,307.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,491.54). Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

