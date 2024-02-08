Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GGP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 9,033,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,671. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £391.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
