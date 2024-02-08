Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GGP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 9,033,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,671. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £391.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.