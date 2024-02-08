Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 643 ($8.06) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Redrow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Redrow stock traded down GBX 4.12 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 684.38 ($8.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 528.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.07, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,647.61). 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

