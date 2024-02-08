RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

