Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.47. The company had a trading volume of 498,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,500. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

