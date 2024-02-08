Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 23,980,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,502,406. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

