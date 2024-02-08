RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,222 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after buying an additional 227,609 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,846. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

