RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

PSX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.