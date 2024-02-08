Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,177,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

