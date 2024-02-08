State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.06. The company had a trading volume of 343,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $406.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

