State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $35.37 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $35,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,632,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,480,838. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

