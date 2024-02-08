State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $53.67 on Thursday, reaching $1,013.35. The stock had a trading volume of 460,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,816. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $782.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $979.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.48.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,932. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,039.27.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

