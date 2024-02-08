State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,579 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $42,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 1,314,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,419. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

