Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.53. Hertz Global shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 253,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

