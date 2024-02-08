State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Southern worth $40,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 227,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,219,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,763. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.37. 1,586,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,043. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

