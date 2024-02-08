Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 112 shares.The stock last traded at $321.02 and had previously closed at $323.65.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.74.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

