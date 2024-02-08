iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 186,705 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.57.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 352.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 530,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

