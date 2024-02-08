iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 186,705 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.57.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.80%.
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
