Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-15.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.07. 675,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

