State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.58. 2,009,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,050. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock worth $407,941,401. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

