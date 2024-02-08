State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.01 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

