Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 577,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,191 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 198,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

