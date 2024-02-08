Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

NYSE J traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.15. 321,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,638. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

