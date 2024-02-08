Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.87. 652,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $106.00.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

