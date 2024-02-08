The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 4.9 %

HAIN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 758,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

