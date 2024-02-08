Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $252.70. 309,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,841. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.80. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

